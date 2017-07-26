3-0 start pakay ng Phoenix, NLEX

Mga Laro Ngayon

(Araneta Coliseum)

4:15 p.m. Rain Or Shine vs NLEX

7 p.m. Phoenix vs GlobalPort Team Standings: Meralco (2-0); NLEX (2-0); Phoenix (2-0); Star (1-0); Rain Or Shine (1-0); GlobalPort (0-1); Ginebra (0-1); Alaska (0-2); Kia (0-2); Blackwater (0-2); San Miguel Beer (0-0); TNT KaTropa (0-0) IKATLONG sunod na panalo ang hangad ng NLEX Road Warriors at Phoenix Petroleum sa pagpapatuloy ng PBA Governors Cup elimination round ngayon sa Araneta Coliseum sa Cubao, Quezon City. Unang maghaharap sa ganap na alas-4:15 ng hapon ang NLEX at Rain or Shine E-Painters bago sundan ng sagupaan sa pagitan ng Phoenix at GlobalPort Batang Pier dakong alas-7 ng gabi.

Bagaman llamado sa laban ang Phoenix ay hindi pa rin pasisiguro si coach Ariel Vanguardia dahil sa may bagong import ang GlobalPort.

“We coming to the game blind since they have a new import,” sabi ni Vanguardia.

“We got to adjust quickly and try to give them problems early.”

Tinalo ng Phoenix ang Kia noong Miyerkules, 118-105, at Alaska Milk noong Sabado, 95-93, para makasalo sa liderato ang NLEX at Meralco na may 2-0 record din.

Inaasanag mamumuno muli sa Fuel Masters si import Eugene Phelps na may average 31.0 points at 14.0 rebounds kada laro.

Makakaagapay niya si RJ Jazul na may average na 16.5 points per game para sa Phoenix at JC Intal na may two-game average na 13.5 points.

Gayunman, positibo pa rin ang Batang Pier na magagamay agad ni Murphy Holloway ang istilo ng laro sa PBA at hindi magkakaroon ng jet lag ngayong gabi.

“Hopefully our new import can adjust to the PBA style of play and jet lag won hit him tomorrow,” sabi ni GlobalPort coach Franz Pumaren na atat makatayo agad buhat sa 96-98 kabiguan sa Rain or Shine noong Biyernes.

Sinibak ng koponan si Jabril Trawick na umiskor lamang ng tatlong puntos sa laro sa 16 minutong paglalaro.

Ipaparada nito si Holloway ng Immo, South Carolina na may taas na 6-foot-4 at edad na 27. —Angelito Oredo PHOTO: Inquirer

