3 banyaga dakip sa ATM skimming

Inaresto ang tatlong banyaga nang maaktuhan sa pag-skim ng isang automated teller machine (ATM) sa San Fernando City, Pampanga, Lunes ng gabi, ayon sa pulisya. Naaresto ang Nicaraguan na si Radu Minodor Sandor, 43; Italyanong si Marcu Bogdan, 26; at Romanian na si Petro Ioan Uveges, 44, sabi ni Chief Supt. Aaron Aquino, direktor ng Central Luzon regional police. Nadakip ang tatlo sa dangay ng BPI Family Bank sa bahagi ng MacArthur Highway na sakop ng Brgy. San Agustin, pasado alas-10. Naaktuhan ang tatlo sa pag-withdraw ng pera sa ATM ng naturang bangko, gamit ang mga clone na ATM card, ani Aquino. Nakuhaan ang mga suspek ng 152 cloned na ATM card, skimming device, P339,362.65 cash, at puting Toyota Wigo (VQ-8261). Sinampahan na ng kasong paglabag sa Access Device Regulation Act at E-Commerce Law ang mga suspek. Nakikipag-ugnayan na ang pulisya sa Bureau of Immigration para malaman kung ang tatlo ay bahagi ng isang international syndicate na sangkot sa ATM card fraud. (John Roson) – end –

