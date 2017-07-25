1 patay sa karambola sa flyover INQUIRER.net

NASAWI ang motorista at sugatan ang apat na iba pa nang magkarambola ang 18 sasakyan sa C5 Ortigas flyover kahapon, na nagresulta sa napakatinding trapik. Nangyari ang aksidente alas-10:30 ng umaga matapos mawalan ng kontrol ang driver sa minamaneho nitong trak na may sakay ng 400 sako ng wheat husk.

“Ang nangyari e pagpalusong, biglaang nawalan ng preno. Pagpalusong ko e alalay ako sa preno, bigla pong nawalan ng preno. Nabunggo po e,” sabi ng driver na si Juan Esteban sa panayam ng DZMM.

Sinabi ng Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Metro-base, alas-12 ng tanghali ay inokupa ng banggaan ang dalawang lanes sa northbound, dahilan para isara ang C5 Ortigas flyover na papuntang Libis.

Bukod sa trak, kabilang din sa banggaan ang pitong kotse, isang taxi at dalawang motorsiklo, ayon pa sa MMDA.

Agad na dinala ang dalawang sakay ng motorsiklo na sangkot sa aksidente sa ospital, samantalang binigyan naman ng first-aid ang tatlong iba pang nasaktan.

Matindi ang pinsala ng marami sa sasakyang apektado.

