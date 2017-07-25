LPA naging bagyo na By Leifbilly Begas

Naging isa ng ganap na bagyo ang Low Pressure Area na binabantayan ng Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. Pinangalanan itong Gorio, ang ikapitong bagyo na pumasok sa Philippine Area of Responsibility ngayong taon. Makararanas ng katamtaman hanggang malakas na pag-ulan ang nasa loob ng 300 kilometrong diametro mula mata ng bagyo. Kahapon ng hapon, ito ay was allaying 565 kilometro sa silangan ng Legaspi City sa Albay. Mayroon itong hangin na umaabot sa 55 kilometro bawat oras. Umuusad ito sa direksyon ng hilaga-hilagang kanluran sa bilis na 15 kilometro bawat oras. Ngayong umaga inaasahan na ang bagyo ay nasa layong 685 kilometro sa silangan ng Casiguran, Aurora. Bukas ito ay inaasahang nasa layong 625 kilometro sa silangan ng Calayan, Cagayan.

