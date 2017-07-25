Plenaryo isinara para late na cong hindi makapag-attendance By Leifbilly Begas

Isinara ang mga pintuan ng plenaryo ng Kamara de Representantes kahapon bilang bahagi ng reporma para pumasok sa oras ang mga kongresista.

Matapos ang pagkanta ng Lupang Hinirang at pagdarasal, isinara ang mga pinto para sa roll call alas-4 ng hapon.

Ang mga wala sa loob ng plenaryo ay mamarkahan na absent. Binuksan naman ang mga pintuan matapos ang roll call.

Sa 294 kongresista, 266 ang nasa loob ng Kamara ng isagawa ang roll call.

Ikinatuwa ni Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza ng House minority bloc ang pagbabagong ito at tumama umano ang bilang sa mga kongresista na nasa loob.

Bago ito ay madalas na nagrereklamo si Atienza dahil marami umano ang hindi pumapasok sa oras kaya hindi makapagpatawag ng roll call sa pagpatak ng 4 ng hapon.

“We hope this display of leadership would continue to make us more productive,” ani Atienza.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.