‘Ilocos 6’ laya na

MATAPOS ang 57 araw na pagkakakulong ay pinalaya na ng House committee on good government and public accountability ang Ilocos 6. Kahapon ay nakuntento na ang mga miyembro ng komite sa sagot ng mga opisyal ng Ilocos Norte provincial government na sina Pedro Agcaoili, Evangeline Tabulog, Josephine Calajate, Eden Battulayan, Genedine Jambaro, at Encarnacion Gaor.

Nagulat naman si House majority leader at Ilocos Norte Rep. Rodolfo Farinas dahil bigla umanong tumalas ang memorya ng anim nakita lamang si Gov. Imee Marcos sa pagdinig.

Ipinakulong ng komite ang anim noong Mayo 29 matapos na hindi umano “sumagot nang totoo” sa tanong ng mga mambabatas na nag-iimbestiga sa P66 milyong halaga ng mga sasakyan na binili ng probinsya gamit ang tobacco excise tax fund.

Isa-isa namang ipinakita sa anim ang kanilang mga pirma sa tseke na ipinapalit sa bangko upang ipambayad sa mga sasakyan.

Sa huling bahagi ng pagdinig, tinanong ni Farinas kung totoo na mayroong swimming pool ang bahay ni Jambaro.

Sinabi naman ni Jambaro na hindi lamang sa kanya ang bahay kundi sa kanilang pamilya.

Ayon kay Farinas, marami siyang natatanggap na mga text message kaugnay ng mga ari-arian umano ng anim na kahina-hinala dahil hindi naman kalakihan ang sahod ng mga ito.

Nagpalakpakan ang ilang tao na nakikinig sa pagdinig matapos na marinig ang mosyon ni Farinas na palayain na ang mga ito.

