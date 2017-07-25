Quantcast

DU30 itinangging gumastos ng P10M para sa mga trolls

2:58 pm | Tuesday, July 25th, 2017

ITINANGGI ni Pangulong Duterte na gumastos siya ng P10 milyon para kumaha ng mga trolls sa social media para kuyugin ang mga bumabatikos sa kanya.
Sa isang press conference matapos ang kanyang ikalawang State of the Nation Address (SONA) noong Lunes ng gabi, iginiit ni Duterte na kusa ang pagsuporta sa kanya ng mga tinaguriang “Dutertards” sa social media.
“Meron akong mga followers, ma’am. Isa diyan si Mocha. But Mocha has been with me during the campaign. She offered her services free,” sabi ni Duterte.
Ito’y matapos lumabas sa pag-aaral ng University of Oxford na gumastos ang administrasyon para umupa ng mga online trolls sa oscial media para atakihin ang kanyang mga kritiko.
“You know, I do not need to defend myself from attacks,” ayon pa kay Duterte.
Inamin naman ni Duterte na kinuha niya si Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson bilang pagtanaw ng utang na loob sa kanyang pagtulong noong nakaraang eleksiyon.
“Now, she received a lot of flak kasi daw dancer, kasi ganon-ganon. And so what? Cannot a lowly dancer in this Republic, in this country, can they not aspire for somebody to be somebody someday? Marunong naman mag-English. Hindi naman bali-bali. And she deals with everybody. Kaibigan niya ang military, kaibigan niya ang lahat,” ayon pa kay Duterte.
Sinabi pa ni Duterte na personal niyang inatasan si Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go na hanapan ng posisyon si Uson.
“Sabi nila, ‘May position diyan for media.’ Sabi ko, ‘Ilagay mo,” giit ni Duterte.

