Awra pinagsasabay ang pag-aaral at trabaho

SA nakaraang presscon ng Amazing Ving, nagbigay naman ng pahayag si Awra Briguela sa tunay na dahilan nang pag-alis ni Onyok Pineda sa Ang Probinsyano.

May intriga kasi na hindi lang daw tungkol sa nais ni Onyok na makapag-aral ang isa sa mga dahilan kaya siya umalis sa Ang Probinsyano. “Nanay niya?” salo agad ni Awra sa tanong.

“Hindi totoo kasi first of all, nagsalita na rin si kuya Coco (Martin) na hindi nga totoo. And ako po, ayoko pong makisali or makisawsaw sa isyu ni Onyok kasi ngayon po, happy na po kami para sa kanya. Natupad na ‘yung wish niya na mag-aral.”

We asked Awra kung ano ang take niya tungkol sa pag-aaral, “Kasi para sa akin, hindi regular ang pag-aartista. Ito pong opportunity na ‘to (showbiz), bihira lang ‘to na mabigay ni God, ng Dreamscape kaya hindi ko na sasayangin. ‘Yung pag-aaral nandiyan lang ‘yan. Importante po siya. Marami naman ngayon kahit ‘yung edad nila matanda na, nag-aaral pa rin like ‘yung dad ko. Importante siya pero ‘yung oportunidad na ‘to, importante. Minsan lang din po,” paliwanag niya.

Nag-aaral daw siya ngayon sa AMA at nasa Grade 8 na. Nagho-home study daw siya. Lahat ginagawa niya sa condo at ipinapasa na lang niya sa school lahat ng requirements niya.