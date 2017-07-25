Kalat na: Kris, Roderick maglalaban sa pagka-mayor ng Q.C. sa 2019 elections

NAPATAWA nang malakas si Roderick Paulate when asked kung tuloy ang pagtakbo niya bilang Mayor sa Quezon City next election.

Bungad ni Roderick noong makausap namin siya sa presscon ng Wansapanataym Presents: Amazing Ving starring Awra Briguela, “Natatawa lang ako kasi ang daming nagsasabi. Basta tatakbo tayo pero hindi pa natin alam kung ano ang tatakbuhin natin.”

Last term na rin kasi ni Kyusi Mayor Herbert Bautista na nababalita namang planong tatakbo bilang senador next election. Habang ang Vice Mayor niya na si Joy Belmonte ang sinasabing hahalili kay Bistek na ihahalal ng partido nila bilang Mayor ng Kyusi.

Flattered naman si Roderick sa mga nagtutulak na tumakbo siya bilang susunod na alkalde ng Q.C., “Ang sarap ng feeling kaya lang siyempre two years pa naman ‘yan. Magtrabaho muna ako. Tapusin muna ‘yung two years at dapat din pinaplano ‘yun. Basta ang masasabi ko lang, I’m still running pero hindi ko lang alam kung ano ang posisyon,” sambit niya.

Bukod kina Roderick at VM Joy, pasulpot-sulpot din ang tsika na type ni Kris Aquino na tumakbong Mayor ng Kyusi next election.

“Tatakbo ba si Kris? Siguro, well, pwede naman talaga siyang tumakbo kung gusto niya. I think she’ll be a good leader also since she comes from a family na, leaders. Pwede, pwede naman. Kaya lang itong darating na eleksyon is open, Kaya marami talagang lalaban. Ang sa akin lang, thy will be done,” sabi ni Kuya Dick.

Samantala, na-excite agad si Roderick nu’ng alukin siya ng Dreamscape na makasama si Awra sa Wansapanataym Presents: Amazing Ving, plus, may bonus pa na Carmi Martin na matagal niyang nakasama sa variety show na Dick & Carmi sa ABS-CBN noon.

Pero wrong timing naman dahil paalis daw siya ng bansa for an official trip. So, he turned down the offer.

“Tapos si Deo (Endrinal, Dreamscape executive) sabi niya, ‘Hindi, I will not take a no for an answer. Sabihin kay Kuya Dick, hintayin natin siya.’ Thankful ako dahil inaayos nila ‘yung schedule kasi nga ‘yung reunion with Carmi at gusto niya talaga na magsama kami ni Awra, may novelty. May gustong i-establish kasi si Deo. Kasi may pinanggagalinggan at pinapanood pa nila ‘yung movies ko kay Awra bago kami magsama.”

Tinanong namin si Roderick kung nakikita ba niya kay Awra ang sarili niya when he was a kid.

“Well, actually, ‘yung ginagawa niya ngayon ‘di ba? Of course, ang difference lang kasi si Awra ipinresent na parang ganyan siya. Ako kasi child ako, child actor, drama. Lolita Rodriguez, Marlene Dauden, ganu’n ang start ko. Pero ‘yung part ng 80’s ko, nakikita ko na sa kanya.

“Si Mother Lily (Monteverde), three to four movies a month. Kaya sabi ko, magpahinga. Huwag mag-aabuso sa katawan kasi baka magkasakit ‘yung bata kapag ganoon. Pero inaalagaan naman nila, ng Dreamscape,” aniya pa.

Huwag palampasin ang adventure ni Awra bilang superhero sa Wansapanataym Presents: Amazing Ving na nagsimula na last Sunday sa ABS-CBN after The Voice Teens.