Kris naglublob sa pool suot ang mahal na gown; dinedma si Bistek sa kasal ni Alfred

EASILY, si Kris Aquino ang may pinakamagandang gown sa Yasmine-Alfred Vargas wedding. She really stood out among the guests in her Michael Leyva gown. Kinabog niya ang lahat sa kanyang expensive gown, ha.

Hindi raw um-attend si Kris ng reception na ginawa sa isang five-star hotel but there was a photo where she was with her managing director, Nicko Falcis. Nakaupo sila sa poolside at nabasa ang gown ni Kris.

In the next photo sa kanyang Instagram account, naglublob na talaga si Kris sa pool – with her gown, of course. And with her son Bimby swimming in the pool.

Of course, marami ang na-shock sa ginawa ni Kris. Imagine nga naman, she was wearing a very expensive gown tapos binasa lang niya.

Teka, naroon din sa wedding si Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista. Hindi kaya sila nagkita? Bakit walang pictures sila together. All we saw was a photo of Kris with Vice President Leni Robredo sa isang popular website.

Anyare? Did they refuse to be photographed together?

Ito naman ang chika ni Lolit Solis about Kris sa kanyang IG account: “Ay naku dahil sa kasal nina Alfred at Yasmine dami kong tsismis na ibabalita sa inyo, kaloka. In fairness ha, ang ganda ni Kris Aquino sa kasal, handang-handa sa pagkikita nila ni Mayor Herbert Bautista na huling-huli ko ang palihim na tinginan, promise.

“At suwerte ko na na-meet ko si Jomar Ang, ang poging anak ni Papa Ramon Ang at sa kapilyahan ko talagang made na-match ko silang dalawa ni Kris. hah hah. ‘No nay Lolit he is so young, his father wont accept me.’ hah hah. Grabe baptism of fire ni Jomar Ang ang wedding na iyon na na-culture shock yata, nagkarun ng sinus, hah hah!

“Ito pa, andun si Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte sabi ko ‘Kris I heard you’re running for mayor, my mayor in QC is Joy Belmonte I am telling you now ‘ sabi ko. Sagot ni Kris ‘ah of course.’ Pero nag-peace be with you, wah siya greet ni Joy. hah hah hah!”

Agad-agad namang nag-deny si Kris na she’s running for public office in 2019.

“Patulog na ko Nay but @nix722 showed me your posts. Politics in 2019 ins’t part of my plans – I’m building my food and digital empire. I really do want to work w/you on TV or radio, payag ako magpaapi sayo BUT the difference is I won’t cry anymore, I’ve learned to give as good as I get. And I didn’t look at the QC Mayor, neither did he attempt to say hello to me – it is BEST this way.”