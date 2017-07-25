Jak Roberto bagong miyembro ng Kapuso Milyonation family Bandera

Winner na winner ang lahat sa bagong nationwide proof-of-purchase promo na handog ng GMA Network – ang Kapuso Milyonation. Mula sa matagumpay na Kapuso Milyonaryo last year, inilunsad ang 11th season nito kasama si Joey de Leon at ang pinakabagong member ng Kapuso Milyonation family na si Jak Roberto. Sa loob ng 12 linggo, mahigit P18 million ang naghihintay para sa mga magwawagi mula sa 18 regions ng bansa. Halos 1,500 winners ang maaaring makatanggap ng cash prizes at home appliances kabilang na rin ang surprise winners ng big cash prizes na P1 million at P500,000 sa weekly draws. Lahat naman ng mga sumali ay may pagkakataong manalo ng isang house and lot habang walong maswerteng entries naman ang magwawagi ng 1 million pesos each mula sa mga partner sponsors. Higit sa lahat, tax-free ang mga ipamimigay na papremyo! Para sumali, ilagay lamang sa isang puting envelope ang proof-of-purchase mula sa alin man sa mga participating brands na kalakip ang pangalan, edad, address, contact number, at handwritten signature. Sa likod ng envelope, isulat ang “Kapuso Milyonation”, brand na kalakip nito, at region of residence ng sumali. Mula July 1 hanggang Sept. 22, 2017, maaaring ihulog ang entries sa designated drop boxes sa GMA stations, o sa mga piling Mercury Drug (NCR, Luzon, Visayas, at Mindanao) at Cebuana Lhuiller (Visayas at Mindanao) branches nationwide. Tuloy-tuloy ang mga papremyo ng GMA para sa mga Kapusong Pilipino sa tulong ng mga participating sponsors: Aji-Ginisa® Flavor Seasoning Mix, Tang, Bagong Bear Brand Fortified Powdered Milk Drink, Nescafé, Milo, Eden, UFC Tamis Anghang Banana Catsup at Fudgee Barr.

