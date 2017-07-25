Matutupad ba ang pangarap na yumaman? By Joseph Greenfield Bandera

Sulat mula kay Rowena ng San Nicolas, Guagua, Pampanga

Dear Sir Greenfield, Wala po kaming pinagkukunan ng kabuhayan sa ngayon mula ng nawalan ng trabaho ang mister ko. Pero tinutulungan naman kami ng bayaw ko na nasa abroad. Kaya lang nahihiya na ako sa kanya, kaya ng imbitahan nya akong mag-abroad, nag-ayos ako ng mga papeles ko. Pero naibenta na ng mga magulang ko ang lupa namin hanggang ay hindi pa din ako nakakaalis. Kailan kaya ako makapag-aabroad? Sabi naman ng mister ko, mag-negosyo na lang daw kami. Wala naman akong alam na negosyo at wala din kaming puhunan. Sa palagay nyo Sir Greenfield paano po ba kami uunlad at yayaman, sa pagnenegosyo ba o sa pag-aabroad? At kung matutupad ang pangarap naming yumaman kailan po kaya ito magkakatotoo? October 14, 1988 ang birthday ko at February 5, 1980 naman ang mister ko.

Umaasa,

Rowena ng

Pampanga

Solusyon/Analysis:

Palmistry:

May malinaw ang Guhit ng Negosyo o Business Line sa iyong palad (Illustration 1-1 arrow 1.). Ibig sabihin higit kang papalarin sa pagnenegosyo kaysa sa pag-aabroad.

Cartomancy:

King of Diamond, Eight of Hearts at Queen of Diamonds, ang lumabas (Illustration 1.). Ang mga baraha ang nagsasabing sa pagtutulungan ninyong mag-asawa sa negosyong may kaugnayan sa tindahan sa palengke o grocery, na sisimulan sa taon ding iti ng 2017, makikikita mo mas mabilis kayong uunlad, aasenso hanggang sa tuluyang yumaman.

Itutuloy….

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.