DU30 sumugod sa mga nagpoprotesta sa Batasan Bandera

HINDI nakatiis si Pangulong Duterte at pumunta sa mga nagpoprotesta sa harap ng Batasan Pambansa para iginiit sa mga makakaliwa na magpakita ng respeto kung nais pang matuloy ang usapang pangkapayapaan sa pagitan ng gobyerno at ng National Democratic Front (NDF). Hindi napigilan ni Duterte na dumiretso sa mga nagrarali imbes na ituloy ang nakatakda sanang press conference matapos ang kanyang ikalawang State of the Nation Address (SONA) sa Batansang Pambansa. “Basta ganito. kung wala tayong respetuhan, kung ganyan gusto niyo ibibigay ko sa inyo,” sabi ni Duterte sa harap ng mga nagpoprotesta. Partikular na binanggit ni Duterte ang pananambang sa mga miyembro ng Presidential Security Group (PSG) sa North Cotobato. “Pati convoy ko inambush, pati ako gusto patayin,” dagdag ni Duterte. Idinagdag ni Duterte na kung gusto ng gera ng NPA, tatapusin lamang niya ang gulo sa Marawi. “Magdemonstrate kayo wag lang magbastos. Kung apurahin nyo ako bukas wala tayong magawa,” ayon pa kay Duterte. Agad namang umalis si Duterte matapos ang pakikipag-usap sa mga nagpoprotesta.

