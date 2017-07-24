Imee Marcos di nagpasindak sa banta ng Kamara, dumalo sa SONA INQUIRER.net

SA kabila ng banta na siya ay aarestuhin, lumantad si Ilocos Norte Rep. Imee Marcos sa Kamara para bigyang suporta si Pangulong Duterte sa kanyang ikalawang State of the Nation Address. Dumating si Imee sa Kamara bago pa mag-alas-4 ng hapon, ang iskedyul ng pagsasalita ni Duterte. “Nandito lang ako para sa Sona, ayoko rumampa, tinatamad at medyo nanganganib baka mapaaga pa ‘yung pagkulong sa akin,” ani Imee nang makapanayam ng DZMM TeleRadyo. Ang tinutukoy ng gobernador ay ang plano ng liderato ng Kamara na arestuhin at ikulong siya dahil sa umano’y maling paggamit ng tobacco excise funds kasama ang tinaguriang “Ilocos 6” na ngayon ay nakakulong na. “Andito lang ako for full support kay Presidente Duterte at para maki-chika lang ng konti sa mga natitirang kaibigan,” dagdag na pahayag ni Imee. Anya manonood lang siya ng speech ng pangulo mula sa tanggapan ng ina na si Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos. Nanawagan din si Imee sa publiko na patuloy na suportahan ang pangulo. “Basta inaasahan ko na talagang marami siyang ibabalita. At syempre isang taon (ang lumipas) sobrang taas ng expectations ng tao sa pagbabago. Pero kung tutuusin nabigyan tayo ng bagong buhay at ‘yung pagbabago kinakailangan din manggaling sa atin. ‘Wag natin iasa lahat sa pangulo. Napakarami niyang problema, sunud-sunod. Tulungan na lang natin,” pahayag pa nito.

