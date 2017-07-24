Alvarez:Solution sa unhappy couple-mabilis na paghihiwalay

May ‘quickie’ solution si House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez sa mga ‘unhappy’ na mag-asawa para hindi na sila mapilitang magsama.

Isinulong ni Alvarez sa Kamara de Representantes kahapon ang panukalang dissolution of marriage upang mapawalang-bisa ang kasal ng mag-asawa na hindi na masaya sa kanilang pagsasama.

“Admittedly, there is a sad reality about some marriages. We do not always get it right the first time around,” ani Alvarez. “Unfortunately, the present system practically coerces married persons to remain with each other even if the relationship is beyond repair and has caused, and continues to cause, harm to the well-being of the husband, the wife and, worse, the children involved. We have to change this.”

Sinabi ni Alvarez na si Taguig City Rep. Pia Cayetano ang maghahain ng dissolution of marriage bill upang maaari ng ipawalang-bisa ang kasal ng mag-asawa sa simpleng dahilan na hindi na sila masaya.

Si Cayetano ay hiwalay sa kanyang mister na si Ari Ben Sebastian.

Nang tanungin kung gaano kabilis, sinabi ni Alvarez na maaaring ilang araw lamang ay maaprubahan na ito ng korte lalo na kung pareho itong gusto ng naghihiwalay.

Ang titignan na lamang umano ng korte ay kung maayos ang napagkasunduan ng dalawang partido kaugnay ng hatian ng mga ari-arian at kung ano ang mangyayari sa kanilang mga anak.

“Married persons can mutually agree to end their marriage subject to the approval of the Court. One of the conditions, which must be complied with, is an agreed upon and executable framework to provide for the care and support of their children.”

Maaari pa rin umanong maging magkaibigan ang dalawang naghiwalay at hindi na kakailanganin na magsiraan pa sa harap ng korte.

Si Alvarez ay hiwalay sa kanyang pinakasalan na si Emelita Alvarez at ayon sa mga ulat ang kanyang kinakasama ngayon ay si Jennifer Vicencio.

Naniniwala si Alvarez na makakukuha ng suporta ang kanyang panukala kahit pa tutol dito ang Simbahang Katolika. Nanggaling umano siya sa Japan kamakailan at maraming overseas Filipino workers doon ang natutuwa sa kanyang panukala.

Marami umanong OFW na nagpapakahirap sa ibang bansa samantalang ang iniwan nilang kapareha sa bansa ay gumagawa ng milagro.

Sinabi ni Alvarez na ‘double edge’ ang panukalang ito dahil kailangan na pasayahin ng mag-asawa ang isa’t isa upang hindi mag-isip ang kanilang kapareha na makipaghiwalay.