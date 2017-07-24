Mga anak ng pangulo nasa Batasan na rin

Maagang dumating sa Batasan Pambansa Complex ang mga anak ni Pangulong Duterte para saksihan ang kanyang ikalawang State of the Nation Address (SONA). Sa kanyang Instagram account ay ipinakita ni Davao City Mayor Inday Sarah ang kanyang kulay Pink na terno. Pareho namang naka-suot ng barong sina Davao City Vice Mayor Paulo Duterte at Baste Duterte. Ilang minuto na lang at masasaksihan at maririnig na ang ikalawang SONA ng pangulo sa loob ng plenary hall ng Batasang Pambansa sa Quezon City. Bago tuluyang makapasok sa Kamara ay dadaan sa maraming checkpoints ang mga bisita ng SONA. Nauna nang sinabi ng Malacañang na posibleng lumampas sa isang oras ang ikalawang SONA ng pangulo ngayong araw.

