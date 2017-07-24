27 katawan na narekober sa war zone inilibing sa sementeryo sa Marawi Inquirer

INILIBING na ang 27 katawan na narekober sa Marawi sa sementeryo sa lungsod kaninang umaga. Kabilang ang mga labi sa 29 na katawan na narekober mula sa Marawi City kung saan patuloy na nangyayari ang bakbakan sa pagitan ng tropa ng gobyerno at ng teroristang grupong Maute. Sinabi ni Danilo Capin, ng Capin Funeral Parlor sa Iligan City na hindi isinama ang dalawa bangkay sa mass grave dahil hinihintay pa ang resulta ng DNA test sa mga labi. Idinagdag Capin na isinagawa ang mass burial sa Maqbarah Muslim cemetery sa Barangay Papandayan, tatlong kilometro ang layo mula sa sentro ng bakbakan. Nagpapatuloy ang airstrike habang isinasagawa ang mas burial.

