OPINYON KO ‘TO: Corruption higit na dapat pagtuunan ng pansin ni Duterte

KORUPSYON ang pangunahing isyu na dapat umanong tutukan ng administrasyong Duterte, ito ay base sa Opinyon Ko ‘To poll na ginawa ng Bandera sa kanyang Twitter account na @banderainquirer.
Ginawa ang poll sa loob ng 24 na oras na nagsimula kahapon ng hapon (Linggo).
Sa tanong na: OPINYON KO ‘TO: Ano sa tingin mo ang higit na dapat pagtuunan ng pansin ni Duterte? na ang mga pagpipilian ay corruption, employment, terorismo at droga, mayorya sa 1,231 na na nagsisagot ay naniniwalang corruption ang higit na dapat bigyang pokus ng pamahalaan.
Apatnapung porsiyento ang nagsasabi na corruption ang bigyang pokus na sinundan naman ng employment na nakapagtala ng 33 porsiyento, at 15 at 12 porsiyento naman ang terorismo at droga.
Ilan sa mga bumoto ay nagpahayag din ng kani-kanilang opinyon.
“Every single one of them with equal attention (ang dapat pagtuunan ng pansin). It’s a multilateral approach. One affects the other,” pahayag ni @@dandreb_lim.
“Corruption. With no corrupt gov’t officials, there will be less drug syndicate and it’ll be easier to dismantle them,” sey naman ni @giannepo .
“Sa akin coraption kung walang corap walang pilipinong maguguton di walang major krimin riyalidad,” tweet naman ni @@stephanie_2870 .
“All of the Above!!!! Walang mas naka hihigit. Lahat suliranin ng bansa.
#SONA2017,” tweet naman ni @BesOfAllMedia.
Hirit naman ni Ping Guerrero: “Corruption ’cause it’s the root of main problems of the country such as poverty, drugs & unemployment.”
