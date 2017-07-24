Mga nagpoprotesta siningil si Duterte sa kanyang ‘endo’ promise INQUIRER.net

BINATIKOS ng mga manggagawa mula sa Southern Tagalog ang kabiguan ni Pangulong Duterte na wakasan na ang kontraktwalisasyon sa bansa. Ilang oras bago ang ikalawang State of the Nation Address (Sona) ni Duterte, kahapon, kinastigo ng mga miyembro ng Bagong Alyansang Makabayan Southern Tagalog (Bayan-ST) si Duterte sa hindi pagkilos para matigil na ang kontraktwalisasyon. “Laganap pa rin ang kontraktwalisasyon,” sabi ni Paul Carson, media liaison ng Bayan-ST. Apat na araw na martsa ang mga aktibisita mula Laguna papuntang Maynila para iparating kay Duterte ang kanilang mga hinaing. Sinabi ni Carson na aabot sa 24,000 manggagawa sa rehiyon ang hindi pa rin nabibigyan ng permanenteng posisyon sa iba’t ibang kompanya sa kabila ng kautusan ng Department of Labor and Employment (Dole). “Pero hindi pa rin napapatupad hanggang ngayon,” sabi ni Carson. Idinagdag ni Carson na nagiging banta rin sa trabaho ng mga manggagawa ang ipinalabas na Dole Order 174, kaugnay ng labor contracting. “Pinapanagot nga nito ang mga agency pero mawawalan talaga ng accountability ang principal employer,” ayon pa kay Carson. Matatandaang ipinangako ni Duterte na wawakasan ang kontraktwalisasyon sa bansa. Inquirer.net

