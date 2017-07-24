P60M halaga ng ilegal na droga nakumpiska sa Maynila INQUIRER.net

NAKUMPISKA ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) ang mahigit 10 kilong na droga na nagkakahalaga ng P60 milyong sa Maynila. Sinabi ni NBI Director Dante Gierran na ipinag-utos na niya ang imbestigasyon matapos ang kahilingan mula sa Bureau of Corrections (BuCor). Hiniling ng BuCor ang tulong ng NBI para maaresto ang isang grupo na sangkot sa malakihang pagbebenta ng ilegal na droga sa Metro Manila. Nagsagawa ng operasyon ang NBI’ Task Force Against Illegal Drugs (NBI-TFAID) kasama ang BuCor. Natagpuan ng mga otoridad ang mga ilegal na droga sa loob ng isang inabandonang sasakyan na nakaparada sa kahabaan ng isang sidewalk sa Ermita, Maynila. Base sa resulta ng forensic study ng NBI, ang nakumpiska ay “positive indication for the presence of Dimethoxy Methylphenethylanime,” isang sangkap sa paggawa ng psychedelic o hallucinogenic drugs. Sinabi ni Justice Undersecretary Antonio Kho Jr. na iniimbestigahan na kung nagmula sa loob ng National Bilibid Prison (NBP) ang mga nakumpiskang ilegal na droga. Inquirer.net

