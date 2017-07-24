P3.767T Duterte budget papaspasan

Sisimulan na ng Kamara de Representantes ang pagdinig sa panukalang P3.767 trilyong budget ng Duterte government para sa 2018 kasama ang pondo para sa rehabilitasyon ng Marawi City.

Ayon kay House committee on appropriations chairman at Davao City Rep. Karlo Nograles sa Agosto 1 ipinatawag para sa briefing ang mga opisyal ng Development Budget Coordination Committee na binubuo ng Department of Budget and Management, Department of Finance, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas at National Economic Development Authority.

“We will start the budget process on August 1 where DBCC officials will make a macro presentation of the national budget,” ani Nograles. “May funding ring kasama for the rehabilitation of Marawi City.”

Ang sektor ng edukasyon pa rin ang mayroong pinakamataas na alokasyon ng budget na umabot sa P691.1 bilyon— P613 bilyon ang mapupunta sa Department of Education, P13.5 bilyon sa Commission on Higher Education at P64.6 bilyon ang State Universities and Colleges.

Ang Department of Public Works and Highways ay may P643.3 bilyong pondo at ang Department of Transportation ay P73.8 bilyon na gagamitin sa Build Build Build program.

Ang Department of Interior and Local Government ay pinaglaanan ng P172.3 bilyon, at ang Department of National Defense ay P145.0 bilyon.

Mas mataas ng 12 porsyento kumpara sa budget ngayong taon na P3.35 trilyong budget ang nakalaan para sa 2018.