P154M jackpot ng Ultra, P101M jackpot ng Super Lotto hindi nakuha By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Walang tumama sa P154.8 milyong jackpot ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 at P101.3 milyong jackpot ng Super Lotto 6/49 na magkasunurang binola kagabi.

Ayon sa Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office walang tumama sa winning number combination na 52-08-27-14-19-53 sa bola ng Ultra Lotto.

Nanalo naman ng tig-P138,620 ang walong mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numerong lumabas. Tig-P1,170 naman ang 752 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 15,264 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

Ang Ultra Lotto ay binobola tuwing Martes, Biyernes at Linggo. Inaasahang aabot sa P159 milyon sa susunod na bola.

Sa bola naman ng Super Lotto walang tumaya sa winning number combination na 14-18-34-26-24-28.

Nanalo ng tig-P29,720 ang 38 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero, tig-P580 naman ang 1,557 mananaya na nakakuha ng apat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 24,052 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

Ang Super Lotto ay binobola tuwing Martes, Huwebes at Linggo.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.