Gerald, Angel dinedma ang banta ng terorismo para sa mga sundalong pinoy



ILAN na bang artists natin ang pumunta sa Marawi City nitong mga nakaraang araw? So far, two big stars pa lang ang nabalitaan ko, sina Angel Locsin at Gerald Anderson. Hanga kami kay Angel dahil her roots are from there – prin-sesa iyang si Angel sa Marawi.

Pero despite her kind gesture ay na-bash pa rin siya ng ibang netizens. Pinagbibinta-ngan siyang ginagamit niya lang ito para sa publicity. Kaloka, di ba?

Ngayon naman, ang pagpunta ni Gerald ang binibigyan ng kakaibang anggulo. Na kesyo hindi naman daw sincere ang pagdalaw ni Gerald sa Marawi considering that he grew up in Mindanao rin naman. Sabi ng isa, para lang daw ito sa promotion ng pelikula nitong “SWAT” na ipapalabas na sa isang nalalapit na film festival.

Bakit ganoon? Sa tuwing may gagawing kabutihan ang isang artist ay palaging may kontra. Damn if you do, damn if you don’t. Mabuti pa nga sila, may lakas ng loob na bumiyahe roon kahit delikado. Eh kayo kaya ang pumunta roon para isugal ang buhay ninyo? Kayo talaga. Palaging duda sa lahat. Siguro nagdodroga kayo, no! Kaloka!