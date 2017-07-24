Top 5 celebrity na pasadung-pasado sa dance floor para kay teacher Georcelle

ISANG baguhang dancer palang noon si Georcelle Dapat-Sy noong nag-audition siya kay Eric Edralin ng Adrenalin Dancers, ang in-house choreographer ng The Sharon Cuneta Show sa ABS-CBN.

Katorse anyos noon si Georcelle, “A friend of mine encourage me to audition to TSCS, the Adrenalin, so that was the turning point. I entered ABS, so ate Shawie, so the crowd, felt the energy of the studio and I said, ‘this is where I wanna be.’

“Ako ‘yung youngest sa Adrenalin, I’m only 14 at ang tawag sa akin ni ate Shawie Dyesebel kasi ang haba ng buhok ko,” kuwento ng sikat na choreographer.

At pagkalipas ng 26 taon pagpupursige sa kanyang karera ay kilala na siya ngayon bilang si Teacher Georcelle na siyang bumuo sa G-Force Dance studio.

Hindi ba nakakatanda na tawagin siyang Teacher Georcelle gayung bata pa naman siya, “Ang tagal ko nang nagtuturo and my students call me ‘Teacher’ because nakasanayan na, I don’t really mind and I don’t see it na nakakatanda or may authority.”

Nakausap namin si Teacher Georcelle sa launching ng kanyang “The Force Within” book mula sa VRJ Books Publishing. At dahil halos lahat ng artista ng ASAP ay dumadaan sa kanya ay natanong kung nasubukan na niyang mag-walkout o sumuko sa pagtuturo sa mga ito.

“Tina-try kong isipin, pero wala akong maisip kasi I’m not a quitter. Wala namang problema sa parehong kaliwa ang paa kung ang determinasyon ay matindi, matututo pa rin. Pag matigas ang ulo, iyon ang ikagi-give up mo. Marami (na-encounter) pero hindi puwedeng gumib-ap.”

“Anime days. Alam ni Rayver (Cruz) ‘yan. Dati, nag walkout ako sa kanila kasi maraming reasons dahil we started late and they were there at the rehearsal but they were not (mentally) present. Saka mga bata pa kasi sila noon, pero ngayong I’m older, mas mature na, iba na talaga ‘yung pagha-handle ko,” paliwanag niya.

Nabanggit din ng sikat na teacher si Maja Salvador, mababasa raw ito sa librong “The Force Within”. Noong bago palang ay may mga struggle silang dalawa at pinagtatawanan na lang nila nga-yon, “Dati kasi tuturuan ko lang siya ng 1-8, naku ang tagal niyang aralin, mga two hours kasi hindi pa siya marunong kumuha ng choreo,” natawang kuwento ni Teacher.

Si Mr. Pure Energy Gary Valenciano raw ang pinakamadaling turuan. Sinu-sino pa ang nasa top 5 ni Goercelle na madaling turuan. “As a student kasi, iba-iba sila ng atake, like Sarah (Geronimo) and Maja kasi magkaiba sila sa stage when they dance.

“KC (Concepcion) is an equipped dancer meron siyang training, she’s flexible, she can do high kicks, she can turn, she can do contemporary.

“Si Anne (Curtis) is kikay, sinasabi niya na I’m not a dancer, but you know ang dating kasi sa akin you intertwined fashion and dance sa kanya, that’s her. I see her na parang Kylie Minogue. Sa lalaki naman sina Enrique Gil at Rayver,” say ni Teacher Georcelle.

Naging-viral ang dance video ni Nadine Lustre na si Georcelle ang nagturo kaya hiningan siya ng komento tungkol dito, “Si Nadine as one getting choreography and white shirt love, she’s willing to really submit herself in the class. The objective is to bring out the confidence,” katwiran ng mahusay na teacher.

Ang dahilan ni Teacher Georcelle kaya siya naglabas ng “The Force Within” book ay para maka-inspire at maka-encourage ng mga mahihilig sumayaw at at ikuwento rin ang mga karanasan nito sa mga taong naturuan niya.

Maganda rin ang kuwento ng buhay-pag-ibig ni Georcelle dahil ang napangasawang si Angel Sy ay isa ring dancer na miyembro ng Hotlegs at sa programa nga ni Sharon sila nagkakilala, ngayon ay may tatlo na silang anak.

“He was my first boyfriend and now my husband and business partner, he manages our businesses. We have three kids, 16, 12 and 7 years old. Magaling sumayaw ‘yung first two, ‘yung 7 wala pa ro’n ‘yung interest niya masyado,” kuwento pa niya.

Anyway, ang “The Force Within” ay mabibili sa National Bookstore at Powerbooks mula sa VRJ Books.