Albert sa pagpasok sa La Luna Sangre: Grabe, ibang klase…nakakalula!

HAPPY si Albert Martinez na napasama siya sa napakalaking TV project na La Luna Sangre.

“Honestly, to be part ng ganito kalaking klase and magnitude ng isang soap opera is overwhelming. Kasi kung iisipin natin for the past, past years ay bihira ang ganito kalaking project. I am fortunate enough na nakasama ako. To top it all, napaka-interesting ng narrative na ito. Interesting din ang takbo ng bawa’t cha-racter kasi bawa’t character ay may hidden secret na puwedeng mag-unfold sa proseso ng takbo ng istorya,” say niya during a set visit sa nasabing teleserye.

Playing Prof T, a scientist na may strong fascination sa mga bampira, enjoy na enjoy ni Albert sa kanyang character as it is non-linear.

“Very mysterious, ‘di mo alam kung black or white siya,” he said about his role. “‘Yung tao na ang mag-iisip kung ano sa tingin nila ang takbo ng character ni Prof. Hindi mo siya matimpla. Marami siyang layers na hindi maintindihan ng taong nasa paligid niya,” dagdag pa niya.

“More than enjoy, I was having a great time,” he said about his role.