Paolo mas piniling makipag-date kesa um-attend ng awards night By Ambet Nabus Bandera

AYON sa ilang mga kaibigan na nagtsika after ng URIAN awards, ngiti at paulit-ulit na ngiti lang ang isinukli ni Paolo Ballesteros sa isyung kaya hindi siya naka-attend sa isang katatapos lang na awards ceremony kung saan nag-win din siya as best actor ay dahil mas pinili nitong makipag-date? Muli na naman ngang tinanghal na Best Actor si Paolo and this time ay sa URIAN awards nga for “Die Beautiful.” Rumampa ito ng bonggang-bongga sa red carpet na naka-Kim Kardashian look and make-up na siyempre pa, ay among the eye-catchers that night. Nagawa pa nitong umeksena sa stage nang makita si John Lloyd Cruz bilang presentor ng Best Actor award. Hmmmm, totoo kaya ang balita na pinipili lang lang ni Paolo ang events na rarampahan?

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.