Michael Pangilinan goodbye na sa ‘Maynila The Musical’

IT was my decision to pull out my artist Michael Pangilinan as lead star ng “Maynila Sa Mga Kuko Ng Liwanag The Musical” na ididirek ni kaibigang Joel Lamangan and to be choreographed by another friend Douglas Nieras.

Meron na sana itong eight playdates sa KIA Theater this coming September pero mas minabuti kong alisin ang alaga ko sa said musical to save my friendship with Joel and Douglas. Ha! Ha! Ha! Mahirap na’t baka kami pa ang mag-away one day dahil tiyak na magkakaproblema talaga along the way.

We had a few meet-ups with Michael as we discussed this very beautiful project. Nakapangako kasi kami ni Michael kay Direk Joel last year pa na we will be doing this project. Maganda kasing career move sana ito for Michael dahil legit ang materyal. The movie version of “Maynila”, if you remember pa, ang siyang nagpasikat kay Bembol Rocco decades back. Pero marami ang nagtatanong sa akin kung bakit di ko na pinatuloy si Michael sa said musical.

Unang-una, Michael is not really a theater boy, iba ang landas na tinatahak niyan – pop and R&B musical artist ang batang iyan though na-kagawa na rin siya ng matinong musical before – ang “Kanser” directed by my kafatid Frannie Zamora.

Hindi kami nagkaproblema ni Direk Frannie lalo na sa mga rehearsals. Kasi nga, malapit lang ang venue namin, AFP Theater lang. Unlike dito sa “Maynila”, ang rehearsals ay ginagawa sa Rockwell, Makati. Kilala n’yo naman kung gaano ka-strict sina Direk Joel and Douglas, lalo sa oras. Di ka puwedeng ma-late diyan at mamumura ka talaga to the max.

Imagine, Michael lives in Commonwealth at ang rehearsals ay Rockwell and knowing our traffic situation ay ikamamatay mo talaga. For sure ay mali-late si Michael dahil busy rin ang bata sa kanyang singing engagements. And since hindi naman theater boy si Michael, baka pag minura siya nina Joel at Douglas ay baka masapak niya. Ayaw na ayaw pa naman niyang minumura siya. Ha! Ha! Ha!

I spoke to Michael about it at tuwang-tuwa ang mokong. Kasi nga, kung siya lang ang tatanu-ngin mo, wiz niya feel talaga ang musical. Kasi nga, masyadong matrabaho in terms of memorization of lines at marami pang dance steps. In the name of professionalism and word of honor kaya pumayag kami to do the musical nu’ng una – pero I realized na baka kung saan lang mauwi ang project kaya mas mabuti nang mag-back-out.

Maybe it would just be perfect for whoever na papalit kay Michael. Sayang lang kasi napakaganda ng materyal na pero kung mauuwi lang sa murahan at suntukan, wag na lang. Love na love ko pa naman sina Joel at Douglas.