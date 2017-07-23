9 sundalo patay sa car bomb sa Marawi? Inquirer

PATAY ang siyam na sundalo, samantalang 49 na iba pa ang sugatan matapos ang pakikipagbakbakan sa mga teroristang Maute sa Marawi City noong Biyernes.

Sinabi ni Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez, chief ng Western Mindanao Command na nakalapit ang mga terorista sa mga tropa ng gobyerno at nakapaghagis ng mga granada.

Sugatan ang mga sundalo sa nangyaring engkuwentro.

Tumanggi namang magkomento si Galvez na sangkot sa pag-atake ang isang car bomb, sa pagsasabing ito ay isang “operational matter.”

Nauna nang nagbabala si Abdullah Maute, isa mga lider ng teroristang grupo ng mga panibagong pag-atake sa Marawi City at Iligan City.

