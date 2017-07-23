Lider ng Maute Group buhay

BUHAY si Abdullah Maute, isa sa mga lider ng teroristang grupong Maute at hindi rin nasutan sa kabila ng araw-araw na operasyon ng tropa ng gobyerno sa Marawi City.

Sinabi ni Agakhan Sharief, isang lider ng Moro sa komunidad na nakausap pa niya si Abdullah Maute noong Hulyo 17.

“He is unhurt, but the military already cut off the communication signal inside the battle zone,” sabi ni Sharief.

Idinagdag ni Sharief na pinutol ang signal sa loob ng Marawi noong Hulyo 28.

Sinabi ni Sharief na hindi naman nila napag-usapan ni Abdullah ang lagay ni Fr. Teresito “Chito” Suganob, na isa sa mga hostage ng Maute.

Idinagdag ni Sharief na nakalabas naman si Isnilon Hapilon, ang lider ng Abu Sayyaf, sa Marawi City.

“He is already outside Marawi City. He was able to get out last week of May,” dagdag ni Sharief.