Sunog sa Gaisano mall Ormoc kumalat sa loob ng ilang minuto-guwardiya Inquirer

NATUPOK ang pinakamatandang mall ng Ormoc City dahil sa sunog na hindi pa batid ang pinagmulan kaninang umaga, mahigit dalawang linggo matapos tumama ang malakas na lindol sa lungsod.

Umabot ng mahigit siyam na oras bago naapula ng mga bumbero ang sunog na tumama sa Gaisano Capital, isang ektaryang lawak na mall na matatagpuan sa sentro ng lungsod.

Nagsimula ng sunog ganap na alas-12:45 ng umaga, sa ikalawang palapag ng gusali kung saan matatagpuan ang mga plastik na produkto at mga tela.

Sinabi ni Paolo Tolentino, guwardiya ng kalapit na Friendly Inn, na agad niyang sinabihan ang front desk nang makita na lumalabas ang usok sa mall ganap na ala-1 ng umaga.

Idinagdag ni Tolentino na makalipas lamang ang ilang minuto, nabalutan na ng apoy ang buong mall.

Ayon kay Fire investigator, SFO3 Roel Wenceslao, na kinain na ng apoy ang unang palapag ng mall nang sila ay dumating 10 minuto matapos iulat ang sunog.

Idinagdag ni Wenceslao na dumating ang mga fire truck mula sa bayan Albuera, na sinundan ng mga fire truck mula Kananga, Merida, Isabel at Tabango; at Baybay City. Ang Gaisano Capital ang siyang unang mall na itinatayo sa city.

