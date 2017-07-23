3 bata patay matapos malunod sa isang hukay sa isang construction site sa Cebu Bandera

PATAY ang tatlong bata matapos malunod sa isang hukay sa isang construction site na napuno ng tubig sa Barangay Pitalo, San Fernando, 30 kilometro sa katimugan ng Cebu City. Kinilala ng San Fernando police ang magkapatid na biktima na sina Ringgo Cañeda, 10, at Rodrigo Jr., 7, at kanilang pinsan na si TJ Dizon Ybañez, 7, pawang residente ng Sitio Lakaraw sa Barangay Pitalo. Sinabi ni PO1 Rolando Bastida, ng San Fernando Police Station, na nagpaalam si Ringgo sa kanilang nanay na magsu-swimming kasama si Rodrigo bagamat hindi sinabi kung saan. “The mother did not expect that her sons would go to the construction site of a new subdivision in their area. There is a hole there to store rainwater,” sabi ni Bastida. Nakakaranas ng pag-ulan ang Cebu simula pa noong Biyernes. Idinagdag ni Bastida na gumamit ng backhoe para makuha ang katawan ng tatlong bata na dinala sa Carcar Provincial Hospital kung saan sila ideklarang patay na.

