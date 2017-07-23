Palasyo nanawagan sa publiko na sumunod sa nationwide smoking ban

NANAWAGAN ang Palasyo na sumunod sa nationwide smoking ban na epektibo na simula ngayong araw.

Sinabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na kinukonsidera na “milestone” ng administrasyon ang pagpapatupad ng smoking ban sa buong Pilipinas.

Sa ilalim ng Executive Order number 23 bawal na ang paninigarilyo sa mga pampublikong lugar.

“This Executive Order is another milestone where the government gives priority to the right to protect public health. The implementation of this EO is a realization of our dream of a tobacco-free future,” dagdag ni Abella.

Kamakailan, nagpalabas ang Department of Health (DOH) ng implementing rules ang regulations (IRR) kaunay ng bagong batas.

“Together, let us give our full cooperation and support to the smoke-free establishments in public and enclosed places,” ayon pa kay Abella.