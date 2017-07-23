SONA ni DU30 tatagal lamang ng 50 minuto-Palasyo

SINABI ng Palasyo na tatagal lamang ng 50 minuto ang talumpati ni Pangulong Duterte sa kanyang ikalawang State of the Nation Address (SONA) bukas sakaling magdesisyon siyang basahin ang kanyang nakahandang mensahe.

Idinagdag ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na ingles ang inihandang talumpati para sa SONA ni Duterte na kung isasama ang mga palakpak at karagdagang mensahe mula sa pangulo ay aabot hanggang isa hanggang kalahating oras.

“The President’s State of the Nation Address will be rendered in broad strokes reviewing past achievements, stating the present situation and announcing future prospects,” sabi ni Abella.

Kilala si Duterte sa hindi pagbabasa ng kanyang mga talumpati na kanyang ginawa sa kanyang unang S0NA noong 2016.

“The speech is written in English, which the President is comfortable with, and if read straight should take approximately 50 minutes; given there will be pauses for applause and off-the-cuff remarks, the speech may take about an hour and thirty minutes,” dagdag ni Abella.

Tiniyak pa ni Abella na agad ipo-post sa online ang talumpati ni Duterte pagkatapos ng kanyang SONA.

“On the whole it will be frank, challenging, realistic but hopeful,” sabi pa ni Abella. (Bella Cariaso)