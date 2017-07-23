Mabulaklak, matalim, matapang, matabil na dila ni Digong

ISANG taon na mula nang marinig natin si Pangulong Duterte sa kanyang unang State of the Nation Address ay nananatiling kontrobersyal ang mga namumutawi sa kanyang bibig.

Mayor pa lang ay binabantayan na ng publiko si Duterte dahil sa kanyang matatalim na salita na sinasabing tumatatak hindi lamang sa isip kundi maging sa puso ng publiko.

Gaya ng mga nagdaang pangulo, maraming kontrobersyal na naging pahayag si Duterte sa kanyang unang taon sa Malacanang.

EJK

Ilang beses na nagsalita ang Pangulo kaugnay ng extra judicial killing na resulta umano ng kanyang kampanya laban sa ipinagbabawal na gamot.

Paulit-ulit na sinabi ni Duterte na hindi niya inuutusan ang mga pulis na pumatay pero tinitignan naman bilang pagtatanggol sa mga pulis ang kanyang pahayag na ibalik sa puwesto si Supt. Marvin Marcos.

Si Marcos ay sangkot sa pagpatay kay Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa sa loob ng kulungan nito. Si Espinosa ay kabilang sa mga tinaguriang narco politicians.

Sabi ni Duterte: “Eh tapos na ang suspension, sabi ko ibalik ninyo sa trabahong iyang mama na iyan. Wala naman doon iyan eh.” Wala umano si Marcos ng patayin si Espinosa.

Sinabi ni PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa na high morale ang kapulisan dahil sa ipinakikita ni Duterte na hindi niya iiwanan ang mga ito kapag ginawa ang kanilang trabaho.

Pinuna rin ng Simbahan ang drug war ng gobyerno. Ang sagot ni Duterte sa kanila: “I am committed to stopping drugs before I go out, which means to say, Father, Monsignor, Bishop. which means to say, marami pang patayan kasi lumalaban talaga sila”.

Narcopolitics

Pinangalanan ni Duterte ang mga opisyal at dating opisyal ng gobyerno na sangkot umano sa operasyon ng ipinagbabawal na gamot sa bansa.

Sabi ni Duterte dapat sumuko sa pulisya ang kanyang mga pinangalanan at kung hindi: “I will order the military and the police to hunt you down.”

Isa sa mga judge na pinangalanan ni Duterte ay patay na.

Hindi nagtagal ay nag-sorry si Duterte kay Pangasinan Gov. Amado Espino na kasama sa kanyang mga pinangalanan. “I would like to apologize to you publicly. And I would say now I am very sorry.”

De Lima

Inakusahan ni Duterte si Sen. Leila de Lima na nakinabang sa drug money noong siya ay kalihim ng Department of Justice.

Tinawag pang “immoral woman” ni Duterte si de Lima na nagkaroon ng relasyon sa kanyang driver-bodyguard na si Ronnie Dayan.

“Here is a senator complaining. One day I will tell you that her driver himself, who was her lover, was the one collecting money for her during the campaign,” ani Duterte.

Hirit pa ng Pangulo: “Here is an immoral woman, flaunting, well of course insofar as wife of the driver was concerned, (her) adultery…..Here is a woman who funded the house of her lover and yet we do not see any complaint about it. Those money came readily from drugs.”

Si de Lima ay nakakulong ngayon sa Camp Crame sa Quezon City.

Marcos Burial

Matapos ang ilang dekada ng argumento, nailibing na si dating Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos sa Libingan ng mga Bayani.

Kandidato pa lamang ay sinasabi na ni Duterte na papayagan niya ito at ito ay kanyang tinupad.

Sinasabi na naging selyo ng kontrobersya ang naging desisyon ng Korte Suprema na nagsabi na walang batas na nagbabawal dito.

“Let history judge but I will do what is legal and the Supreme Court has ruled that it is,” saad ng statement ni Duterte na binasa ni Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella.

Humarap din si Duterte sa media habang siya ay nasa Lima Peru at doon sinabi niya: “I was just being legalistic about it. Pre-sident Marcos was a president for so long, and he was a soldier. So that’s about it. Whether or not he performed worse or better, there is no study, there is no movie about it.”

Rape

Ilang beses na nagbigay ng pahayag si Duterte kaugnay ng panggagahasa. Ang mga kritiko binansagan itong “rape joke” bagamat ang tingin ng iba sa kanyang pahayag ay hindi biro.

Ang pinakahuli ay ginawa niya sa isang tourists event sa Davao City.

Sabi ni Duterte: “What I don’t like are kids (being raped)….. You can mess with, maybe a Miss Universe. Maybe I will even congratulate you for having the balls to rape somebody when you know you are going to die.”

Sagot ng Malacañang sa mga kritiko ito ay hindi joke kundi sarcasm.

Nang magsalita sa Iligan City sa harap ng mga sundalo noong Mayo sinabi ni Duterte: “Trabaho lang kayo. Ako na bahala. Ako na magpakulong sa inyo. Kapag naka-rape ka ng tatlo, aminin ko na akin ‘yun. ‘Pag nag-asawa ka ng pang-apat, bugbugin ka.”

Sinabi ng Palasyo na exaggerated lamang ang Pangulo at nais lamang nitong ipakita sa mga sundalo na siya ang bahala sa kanila.

Robredo

Napag-usapan din ang tuhod ni Vice President Leni Robredo ng banggitin ito ni Duterte sa kanyang speech sa Tacloban City.

Kuwento ni Duterte nakaupo siya sa tabi ni Robredo noon kapag mayroong Cabinet meeting.

“You know ma’am Leni would always wear skirts which are shorter than usual. At one time, (Finance Sec. Carlos) Dominguez asked me come closer because I was far from them. But I told him, ‘Come here. Look at (Robredo’s) knees.”

“Maybe she noticed (that I was looking at her). I wanted to tell her, ‘Ma’am maybe next time you just wear shorts… But after our third meeting, she was already there at the far end of the table. I lost the view during the Cabinet meeting.”

Nagpahayag ng negatibong pahayag si Robredo kaugnay nito kinabukasan.

NPA

Isa ang pakikipag-usap sa komunistang grupo sa mga naging prayoridad ni Duterte. Mayroon ding mga miyembro ng militante na pinapasok niya sa Gabinete.

Pero nang umatake ang New Peoples Army sa kabila ng usapang pangkapayapaan, nagalit ang pangulo.

“Nagmamagandang loob ka na nga, ipapahiya pa ako sa mga sagot ng pu++++ in+ akala mo kung sino,” ani Duterte ng bumisita ito sa lamay ng tatlong sundalong nasawi.

“You give them all the leeway and everything and you (respond to me with stupidity)…From now on I will consider the CPP-NPA-NDF (Communist Party of the Philippines–New People’s Army–National Democratic Front) a terrorist group…. Their leaders from Oslo, I am asking the military and the immigration to be on the lookout. Arrest them again.”

Internet

Nagbabala rin si Duterte sa mga telecommunication company na ayusin ang kanilang serbisyo.

“I’m just suffering all of this but if you cannot do it right, you wait, I’m going to China and I’ll open everything for competition.”

Sueno

Si dating Interior Sec. Ismael Sueno ang unang miyembro ng Gabinete na sinibak ni Duterte.

Sa kuwento ni Duterte, hindi niya nagustuhan ang sagot sa kanya ng dating kalihim.

“Last night, we had a Cabinet meeting and I was trying really to avoid an embarrassing situation. But after reading the legal opinion of my office, vis-à-vis with the stand of a Cabinet member (Sueno), he said he was not of the legal opinion of his own office, I lost my [cool],” pag-amin ng Pangulo/

Dagdag pa niya: “If you answer me with that kind of statement that you never read the legal opinion of the legal officer of your own office, it’s either you’re taking me for a stupid and idiot [reasoning], or you’re lying with your teeth, sans the embarrassment or humiliation.”

Obama

Naging mainit din si Duterte kay dating US President Barack Obama na nagpahayag ng pagkabahala sa pagpatay sa mga taong may kaugnayan sa droga.

Nang matanong si Duterte kung ano ang kanyang isasagot sakaling matanong siya sa Laos kaugnay ng sinasabing human rights violation ito ang kanyang naging sagot.

“You know, the Philippines is not a vassal state. We have long ceased to be a colony of the United States. Alam mo, marami diyan, sa mga kolumnista, they look upon Obama and the United States as if we are the lap dogs of this country. I do not respond to anybody but to the people of the Republic of the Philippines. Wala akong pakialam sa kanya . Who is he? When as a matter of a fact, at a turn of the century, before the Americans left the Philippines in the pacification campaign of the Moro in this island, there were about 6 million ang population ng Moro. How many died? Six hundred. If he can answer that question and give the apology, I will answer him.

“I am not beholden to anybody. Iyong mga kolumnista diyan na, “Wait until he meets – ” Who is he? I am a President of the sovereign state, and we have long ceased to be a colony. I do not have any master, except the Filipino people. Nobody but nobody.

“You must be respectful. Do not just throw away questions and statements. Pu++++ in+, mumurahin kita diyan sa forum na iyan. Huwag mo akong ganunin. Tell that to everybody. Itong mga kolumnista, para ba akong tinatakot. Anak ka ng – umalis kayo diyan sa Pilipinas, pumunta kayo doon sa Amerika.

You write kung ano sa ’yo – you’re the lapdogs of this American. Who is he to confront me? As a matter of fact, America has one too many to answer for the misdeeds in this country. Hanggang ngayon hindi pa tayo nakatikim ng apology niyan.That is the reason why Mindanao continues to boil.

“…..Hindi nga niya maubus-ubos iyan sa Mexico border niya. Look at the human rights of America along that line, the way how they treat the migrants there. Masyado kayong bilib sa Amerika. Bumilib kayo dito sa atin – ano iyang Amerika? Siya ang mag-explain sa akin kung bakit ganoon extrajudicial killing nila. Can he explain the 600,000 Moro massacred in this island? Do you want to see the pictures?

Maybe, you’ll ask him, and make it public. We have a recorded history of that sordid period of our national life. Nobody but nobody can just – sino ka? Iyong mga American-Indian sa sine lang inubos mo eh. What about the rights of those guys who died in the past? Is it because it’s just the past tense we do not answer for the present tense? You must be kidding. Stop joking yourself. Kayong mga sobra kabilib diyan – who is Obama to ask me that? I’ll tell him, ’Who are you?’ Tell him that. Telegraph mo ngayon (it now). Hindi ako – punta dito, magpaka-ulila diyan sa mga—

“….I do not kneel down before anybody else, except the Filipino in Quiapo walking in misery and in extreme poverty and anger. Hindi kayo maghinto diyan sa droga – the campaign against drugs will continue. Maraming mamatay diyan, plenty will be killed until the last pusher is out of the streets. Until the drug manufacturer is killed, we will continue and I will continue, and I don’t give a shit about anybody observing my behavior. Sige lang mabilib kayo diyan. Iyong mga column nag-bash, susmaryosep! Pagka-lap dog ng mga – pretending to be the conscience of this.

“Sino pa? Hindi ako bilib diyan sa Amerika. Gusto mo sipain ko pa iyan sa harap mo eh. Pumunta kayo doon.”