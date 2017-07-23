Tumbok Karera Tips, July 23, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (9) Casino Royale; TUMBOK – (6) Wolf Of Wallstreet; LONGSHOT – (2) Sweet Felicia

Race 2 : PATOK – (5) Heiress Of Hope/Malaya; TUMBOK – (6) Hookbung Dagat; LONGSHOT – (3) Guatemala/Penrith

Race 3 : PATOK – (4) Anino; TUMBOK – (1) Digame; LONGSHOT – (8) Liquid Oxygen

Race 4 : PATOK – (3) Adios Reality; TUMBOK – (2) Bite My Dust; LONGSHOT – (1) Premo Jewel

Race 5 : PATOK – (5) She Can Dance/Here And Beyond; TUMBOK – (8) Time Of My Life; LONGSHOT – (10) Magical Bell

Race 6 : PATOK – (4) Kanlaon/Pinagtipunan; TUMBOK – (2) Son Also Rises; LONGSHOT – (5) Manalig Ka

Race 7 : PATOK – (3) Lucky Toni; TUMBOK – (2) Sizzling Hot; LONGSHOT – (8) Winning Move

Race 8 : PATOK – (2) Magic In The Air/Red Lakota; TUMBOK – (5) Rockstar Show/Blue Angel; LONGSHOT – (7) Virgin Forest/The Legend

Race 9 : PATOK – (6) Babe’s Magic; TUMBOK – (3) Bliss/Maybe This Time; LONGSHOT – (4) Razzle Dazzle

Race 10 : PATOK – (2) Puting Biyaya; TUMBOK – (1) Don Albertini; LONGSHOT – (4) El Mundo

Race 11 : PATOK – (9) Alta’s Finest; TUMBOK – (3) This Time; LONGSHOT – (5) Heat Resistant

Race 12 : PATOK – (2) Diamond’s Best; TUMBOK – (4) Medaglia Espresso; LONGSHOT – (1) Hook Shot

Race 13 : PATOK – (9) Johnny Be Good/Cat’s Regal; TUMBOK – (8) One In A Billlion; LONGSHOT – (7) Prize Dancer

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.