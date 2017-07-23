Tumbok Karera Tips, July 23, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK)

Race 1 : PATOK – (9) Casino Royale; TUMBOK – (6) Wolf Of Wallstreet; LONGSHOT – (2) Sweet Felicia
Race 2 : PATOK – (5) Heiress Of Hope/Malaya; TUMBOK – (6) Hookbung Dagat; LONGSHOT – (3) Guatemala/Penrith
Race 3 : PATOK – (4) Anino; TUMBOK – (1) Digame; LONGSHOT – (8) Liquid Oxygen
Race 4 : PATOK – (3) Adios Reality; TUMBOK – (2) Bite My Dust; LONGSHOT – (1) Premo Jewel
Race 5 : PATOK – (5) She Can Dance/Here And Beyond; TUMBOK – (8) Time Of My Life; LONGSHOT – (10) Magical Bell
Race 6 : PATOK – (4) Kanlaon/Pinagtipunan; TUMBOK – (2) Son Also Rises; LONGSHOT – (5) Manalig Ka
Race 7 : PATOK – (3) Lucky Toni; TUMBOK – (2) Sizzling Hot; LONGSHOT – (8) Winning Move
Race 8 : PATOK – (2) Magic In The Air/Red Lakota; TUMBOK – (5) Rockstar Show/Blue Angel; LONGSHOT – (7) Virgin Forest/The Legend
Race 9 : PATOK – (6) Babe’s Magic; TUMBOK – (3) Bliss/Maybe This Time; LONGSHOT – (4) Razzle Dazzle
Race 10 : PATOK – (2) Puting Biyaya; TUMBOK – (1) Don Albertini; LONGSHOT – (4) El Mundo
Race 11 : PATOK – (9) Alta’s Finest; TUMBOK – (3) This Time; LONGSHOT – (5) Heat Resistant
Race 12 : PATOK – (2) Diamond’s Best; TUMBOK – (4) Medaglia Espresso; LONGSHOT – (1) Hook Shot
Race 13 : PATOK – (9) Johnny Be Good/Cat’s Regal; TUMBOK – (8) One In A Billlion; LONGSHOT – (7) Prize Dancer
