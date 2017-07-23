Barbie nag-donate ng mga electric fan sa dating iskul By Jun Nardo Bandera

BINALIKAN ni Barbie Forteza ang kanyang elementary school nu’ng Huwebes upang mag-donate ng stand fans at school supplies bilang bahagi ng maagang selebrasyon ng kanyang kaarawan. Pumunta sa Pagkakaisa Elementary School sa Biñan City, Laguna ang Kapuso Princess at inilaan ang buong hapon kasama ang teachers at students. Base sa interview kay Barbie, mula grade 1 hanggang grade 4 siya nag-aral sa nabanggit na school, “Sobrang saya! Wala silang pinagbago, lahat sila tuwang-tuwa na makita ako. Di nila naaalala na binagsak nila ako dati!” pagbabalik-tanaw ng dalaga. Naalala rin ni Barbie na sa maliit na classroom nila, dalawa lang ang electric fans na gamit para sa 70 mag-aaral. Maging sa upuan ay siksikan ang limang estudyante. Bale 26 electric fans ang donasyon ni Barbie. Galing sa sariling bulsa ang dagdag na budget sa inipon niyang pera last year. Sa July 31 ang birthday ng Kapuso Princess. Balak niyang mag-road trip kasama ang pamilya for a change dahil buong taon siyang palaging nasa bahay lang kapag may okasyon.

