Paolo-Derek loveteam: Push n’yo na mga bes!

LUMALAKAS ang sigawan na gawan na ng follow-up movie si Paolo Ballesteros matapos siyang manalo bilang Best Actor sa katatapos lang na Gawad Urian para sa movie niyang “Die Beautiful. Bale second in row ni Pao ang Best Actor award niya dahil sa unang The Eddys ng Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors, siya rin ang unang Best Actor para pa rin sa nasabing movie. Nang makausap namin ang manager ni Paolo na si Jojie Dingcong, gusto niyang si Derek Ramsay ang makasama ni Pochoy (Paolo) sa next movie nito. Pero nang mabasa niya ang script, may hawig daw sa isang ginawang movie ni Paolo kaya hindi na nila tinanggap. “In due time. Ayoko namang pilitin ‘yung team up nila para lang magawa. Mas bonggang ‘yung magandang story dahil una nilang team-up ‘yon,” rason ni Jojie. Siguradong maraming nae-excite as pagsasama sa isang movie nina Paolo at Derek dahil kumbaga sa pagkain, bagong putahe na naman ito para sa mga manonood. Anyway, win din ang Bes ni Paolo na si Christian Bables bilang Best Supporting Actor sa Urian.

Congratulations again, Paolo and Christian!

