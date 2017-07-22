‘Ded na si Lolo’ Soxy…dahil sa lung cancer By Ervin Santiago Bandera

LUNG cancer ang ikinamatay ng veteran actor-director na si Soxy Topacio nitong Biyernes sa edad na 65. Ayon sa pamilya ni Soxy, binawian ng buhay ang komedyante alas-8:55 ng gabi sa Delos Santos Medical Center, Q.C.. Na-diagnose ito na may lung cancer noong August, 2016. Nagsimula ang showbiz career ni Soxy apat na dekada na ang nakararaan sa teatro at pelikula ngunit mas sumikat siyang direktor sa telebisyon. Kabilang sa mga idinirek niyang TV show ang True Stories, Carmi, Kristal, Komiks, Ikaw Lang Ang Mamahalin, Nuts Entertainment, Takeshi’s Castle, Kung Mawawala Ka, Impostora, Atlantika, Dear Uge at marami pang iba. Nakilala naman siya bilang magaling na komedyante sa sitcom na Duplex noong ‘80s. Siya rin ang nagdirek ng mga pelikulang Kahit Minsan Lang (1997), Ded Na Si Lolo (2009), The Adventures of Pureza: Queen of the Riles (2011), at D’ Kilabots Pogi Brothers Weh?!? (2012). Nakaburol ang mga labi ni Soxy sa St. Peter Memorial Chapel, Quezon Avenue, Q.C.

