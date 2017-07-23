Jennylyn kering-keri ang pagiging ‘luka-luka’ Bandera

HINDI talaga nagsasawang tumutok sa My Love From The Star every night ang mga Kapuso viewers dahil talaga namang enjoy na enjoy sila sa tambalan nina Jennylyn Mercado at Gil Cuerva bilang sina Steffi at Matteo. Tulad ng ipinalabas na episode recently kung saan todo-papansin si Steffi kay Matteo habang sila’y nasa poolside. Hindi nakakainis ang akting ni Jen dahil hindi siya OA sa mga eksena, talagang good vibes lang ang dala niya sa mga loyal viewers ng serye. Ayon sa ilang netizens na hindi talaga bumibitiw sa kuwento ng MLFTS, tagumpay ang GMA at ang buong produksyon ng serye sa bagong bersyon nito kung saan makaka-relate ang lahat ng mga Pinoy. Kumbaga, complete package na ito simula sa mga artista hanggang sa direktor. Napapanood pa rin ang My Love From The Star sa GMA Telebabad pagkatapos ng Mulawin vs Ravena.

