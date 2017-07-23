Kapuso stars susugod sa Sublian Festival sa Batangas Bandera

EXTRA special ang magiging pagdiriwang ng mga Kapusong Batangueño ng Sublian Festival dahil makakasama nila ang mga bida ng hit GMA primetime shows na Mulawin vs. Ravena at My Love From The Star ngayong Linggo. Isang Kapuso Mall Show sa SM City Batangas ang inihanda ng mga Mulawin vs. Ravena stars na sina Bea Binene, Derrick Monasterio, Kiko Estrada, Bianca Umali at Miguel Tanfelix para sa kanilang fans. Magsisimula ang mall show, 7 p.m. Mas lalo pang kikiligin ang mga Batangueño dahil mismong si Matteo Domingo – ang Kapuso heartthrob na si Gil Cuerva, ang mangunguna sa cast ng My Love From The Stars. Makakasama pa ni Gil ang kanyang mga co-star na sina Jackie Rice at Migo Adecer. Ang Sublian Festival ay isang tradisyunal na pagdiriwang ng mga Batangueño ng kanilang mayamang kultura. Ito ay bahagi ng weeklong celebration ng founding anniversary ng nasabing lunsod.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.