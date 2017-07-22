Tumbok Karera Tips, July 22, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK ) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (5) Charlord; TUMBOK – (4) Senyorita Ruth; LONGSHOT – (8) Nurture Nature

Race 2 : PATOK – (3) Et Al; TUMBOK – (5) Awat Na Boy; LONGSHOT – (6) Fly Like An Eagle

Race 3 : PATOK – (4) Navy Cut; TUMBOK – (6) Board Walk; LONGSHOT – (5) My Lady Consa

Race 4 : PATOK – (1) Pinay Pharaoh; TUMBOK -(7) Striking Verde; LONGSHOT – (3) Batang Annala

Race 5 : PATOK – (10) Pampangueno; TUMBOK – (8) Satr Of Boyaa; LONGSHOT – (1) Lady Gee

Race 6 : PATOK – (6) The Lady Wins; TUMBOK – (5) Apple De Zap; LONGSHOT – (4) Spring Collection

Race 7 : PATOK – (5) Rizing Force; TUMBOK – (3) Salinas; LONGSHOT – (1) Alta’s Charm

Race 8 : PATOK – (3) Artistic Star; TUMBOK – (5) Kisskissbangbang; LONGSHOT – (1) Daang Bakal/Hypervelocity

Race 9 : PATOK – (5) Super Vista; TUMBOK – (7) Blind Item; LONGSHOT – (4) Special Rule

Race 10 : PATOK – (5) Ifyourhonorplease/Hard Work Classic; TUMBOK – (1) Master Maker; LONGSHOT – (3) Diamond’s Wonder

Race 11 : PATOK – (2) Topnotcher; TUMBOK – (3) Carolina Belle; LONGSHOT – (7) Taal Volcano

