Keanna Reeves bagets na basketball player-model ang BF By Jobert Sucaldito Bandera

BALITANG-BALITA ngayon na nakabingwit na naman ng dyowang bagets ang komedyanang si Keanna Reeves. Kalat na sa Facebook ang litrato ng dalawa at magkakaiba nga ang comment ng mga netizens. Sa mga nabasa naming impormasyon, college student daw ang lalaki named John del Rosario. Nagkakilala raw sila sa isang bar noon pero may girlfriend pa raw ang guy. Pero nu’ng magkita sila uli a few months back, single na raw si John at doon na nagsimula ang kanilang relasyon. Ayon pa raw kay Keanna, one week lang siyang niligawan ng guy at bumigay na siya.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.