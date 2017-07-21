PH atras sa pag-host ng 2019 SEA games

KANSELADO na ang pagsasagawa ng 2019 Southeast Asian Games sa Pilipinas matapos ang pag-atras ng pamahalaan dahil sa patuloy na gerang nangyayari sa Marawi City.

Sinabi ni Philippine Sports Commission chair Butch Ramirez na umatras ang pamahalaan upang ang pondo na sana ay gugugulin sa pag-host ng palaro ay ilalaan muna sa rehabilitasyon ng Marawi City na nasira ng gulo.

Aprubado ng Malacang ang desisyon, ayon sa pahayag ng PSC Biyernes.

“Due to the current situation in Mindanao and the problem of terrorism and atrocities, we regret to inform you that we will no longer push through with the hosting of the biennial event,” ani Ramirez.

“It has been resolved that government resources to be focused in the rehabilitation and rebuilding of Mindanao specially Marawi,” dagdag pa niya.

Ang Philippine Olympic Committee talaga ang may otoridad na hindi ituloy ang hosting kung gugustuhin nito, subalit ang tulong ng gobyerno- lalo na sa pinansyal na aspeto- ay mahalaga.

Wala pang pahayag si POC president Jose “Peping” Cojuangco Jr. ukol dito.

Huling idinaos sa Pilipinas noong 2005 ang kada dalawang taong regional meet na ginanap sa Maynila, Bacolod, Cebu at iba pang pangunahing lungsod. Naitalang umabot sa P500 milyon ang ginastos ng bansa dito kung saan malaking bahagi ang galing sa PSC.

Matatandaang sinalo ng Pilipinas ang 2019 hosting habang isinasagawa ang 2015 Singapore SEAG matapos umatras ang orihinal na host na Brunei.