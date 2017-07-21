Cacai sinupalpal ni Ahron Villena: ‘Naging tayo ba? Never naging tayo’

NAG-react si Ahron Villena sa “accepted ko naman kung ano man siya, bakla ba siya o ano. Tanggap ko naman” statement ni Cacai Bautista.

“Tanggap mo kung ano ako? Saan galing yun? Bakit ano ba ang alam mo sa pagkatao ko? Naging tayo ba? Ako ang alam ko NEVER naging tayo.

“Nanahimik ako kasi marunong akong rumespeto ng babae. Pero cguro nman may karapatan din ako magsalita para maipagtanggol ko nman ang sarili ko.”

‘Yan ang supalpal na sagot ni Ahron kay Cacai. Ouch! Napakasakit, Ateng!!!

