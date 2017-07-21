MMDA nagpalabas ng traffic rerouting scheme para sa SONA sa Lunes INQUIRER.net

NAGPALABAS kahapon ang Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) ng traffic rerouting scheme sa harap naman ng mga apektadong mga kalsada dahil sa nakatakdang ikalawang State of the Nation Address ni Pangulong Duterte sa Lunes. Pinayuhan ng MMDA ang mga motorista na gumamit ng mga alternatibong daan. Idinagdag ng MMDA na maaaring kumanan ang mga sasakyan na manggagagaling mula sa Commonwealth Ave, sa Fairlane, kanan ng Dahlia, at pagkatapos ay kumaliwa sa Chestnut at diretso sa Sauyo Road papuntang Mindanao Ave. at pabalik. Maaari namang dumaan sa Quirino Highway ang mga manggagaling ng SM Fairview at Robinsons Fairview, at pagkatapos ay dumiretso sa Mindanao Ave. at pabalik. Sinabi pa ng MMDA maaaring kumanan sa Jordan Plains papuntang Quirino Highay at pagkatapos ay Mindanao Ave. ang mga motorista na manggagaling ng Fairview at pabalik.

