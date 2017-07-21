Lalaki sumuko matapos gawing hostage ang ka-live sa Cavite Inquirer

NAKAKUMPISKA ang mga pulis ng mga pakete ng shabu mula sa bahay ng isang lalaki na ginawang hostage ang kanyang ka-live in sa Dasmariñas City, Cavite. Nagtapos ang apat na oras na hostage taking ng tanghali matapos sumuko ang suspek sa mga otoridad. Wala namang nasaktan sa insidente. Kinilala ni Dasmariñas City Mayor Elpidio Barzaga ang suspek sa apelyido na Jordan. Sinabi ni Barzaga na hinostage ni Jordan, isang residente ng Blessedville Subdivision, isang government resettlement area sa Barangay Sampaloc II, ang kanyang ka-live in gamit ang isang .45 cal. gun. “Neighbors said they heard the suspect fire his gun as early as 5 or 6 a.m. Then the live-in partner began screaming for help when she was taken hostage,” dagdag ni Barzaga, na personal na pumunta sa pinangyarihan ng insidente. Nakipagnegosasyon ang mga pulis para palayain ang biktima, bagamat sinabi ni Barzaga na ang dalawang kapatid na babae ni Jordan ang nakakumbinsi sa kanya para sumuko. Idinagdag ni Barzaga na ilegal na droga ang nag-udyok sa suspek para gawing hostage ang kanyang ka-live in. Ayon naman kay Supt. Gil Torralba, city police chief, natagpuan nila ang droga matapos ang isinagawang inspeksyon sa bahay ng suspek. Nilawanag naman ni Torralba na wala namang natagpuang granada sa bahay taliwas sa naunang ulat na may hawak na bomba ang suspek. Sinabi ni Torralba na pinaghihinalaan si Jordan na isang pusher sa komunidad.

