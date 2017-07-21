DU30 naging emosyonal sa harap ng mga sundalo sa Marawi

NAGING emosyonal si Pangulong Duterte sa harap ng mga sundalo matapos namang matuloy ang kanyang pagbisita sa Marawi City kamakalawa.

“And at that point, ayaw ko man sanang i-relate sa inyo pero mga about one and a half minutes eh parang hindi siya makapagpatuloy dahil ikaw din kaya ang nalagasan — naramdaman ko na rin ‘yan dahil nagcompany platoon leader, company commander, pag ikaw ay nalalagasan hindi mo malaman kung anong gagawin mo, lalo na kung paano mo sasabihin sa mga pamilya di ba?” sabi ni National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Jr. na kasama ni Duterte sa pagbisita sa Marawi City.

Ito’y sa harap naman ng mga napapatay na mga tropa ng gobyerno dahil sa patuloy na operasyon laban sa teroristang grupong Maute sa Marawi.

“So, the President, while he had his emotional moment, is very positive that we could find solutions to Marawi and for that matter, Mindanao,” ayon pa kay Esperon.

Idinagdag ni Esperon na natupad na rin ang balak ni Duterte na bisitahin ang mga tropa ng gobyerno sa Marawi City matapos ang ikatlong pagtatangka.

“Surprisingly, yesterday, aba eh napakaganda ng ano, ng panahon. Parang I’m beginning to believe that there’s such a thing as a weather of — ‘Duterte weather’ so to say,” sabi ni Esperon.

Sinabi pa di Esperon na nais talaga ni Duterte na makapunta sa Marawi bago ang kanyang ikalawang State of the Nation Address (SONA) sa Lunes.

“I have been there by land, by heli and talagang umuulan mga panahon na ‘to. Pero talagang pinagbigyan ang ating Pangulo na makarating sa Marawi at makausap ang ating mga tropa before SONA, if we are to reckon with SONA,” dagdag ni Esperon.

Ayon pa kay Esperon, tatlong barangay na lamang ang patuloy na apektado ng operasyon ng tropa ng gobyerno dahil sa patuloy na pagtugis sa mga Maute.

“Medyo lumiit na from the — there are 96 barangays in Marawi, by the way, and we used to have the main battle area in 12 barangays. But now it’s in only three barangays,” sabi ni Esperon.

Sinabi pa ni Esperon na nagpasalamat si Duterte sa tropa ng gobyerno sa kanilang dedikasyon.

“When he went down to the troops — meaning, the troops who were not engaged yesterday because most of the troops are anyway engaged, is still engaged in the frontlines, the President told them about how he had been thinking of them also, especially when he think — when he reads about the casualties. Not only of the soldiers, casualties from our ranks, pero kasama na rin ang sibilyan,” sabi pa ni Esperon.

Idinagdag ni Esperon na positibo ang gobyerno na matatapos na sa loob ng ilang araw ang operasyon ng militar sa Marawi.