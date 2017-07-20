Perpetual Help Altas naungusan ang Mapua Cardinals By Angelito Oredo Bandera



4 p.m. Lyceum vs San Sebastian SUMANDIG ang Perpetual Help Altas sa opensa kay AJ Coronel bago naghigpit sa depensa sa krusyal na yugto ng laro para itala ang una nitong panalo laban sa Mapua Cardinals, 63-60, sa NCAA Season 93 men’s basketball tournament Huwebes sa Mapua Gym, Intramuros, Maynila. Pinamunuan ni GJ Ylagan na may 13 puntos at ni Prince Eze na may may 11 puntos at 21 rebounds ang Altas subalit ang mainit na paglalaro ni Coronel ang nagbitbit sa Altas sa paghulog nito ng limang sunod sa puntos sa huling dalawang minuto ng laban. Nagtapos si Coronel na may 10 puntos sa laro. May dalawang tsansa ang Mapua na itabla ang laban para makapuwersa ng overtime subalit nabigo si Andoy Estrella at Almel Orquina sa kanilang three-point attempts upang mahulog sa 1-2 kartada katulad ng Altas. “He (Coronel) hit the big shots in the end and we made key stops in the dying seconds and those things helped us get the win,” sabi ni Perpetual Help assistant coach Jimwell Gican. Bitbit ang pinakamalaking kalamangan na 10 puntos at abante ng siyam na puntos sa huling yugto, 49-40, nagkamit ang Altas ng ilang turnovers dahilan upang maagaw ng Cardinals ang kalamangan, 58-57. Dito na nagawa ni Coronel na ihulog ang isang layup mula sa baseline at isang triple mula sa kaliwang gilid upang ibigay sa Perpetual Help ang 62-58 bentahe. Samantala, binigo ng defending champion Mapua Red Robins ang Perpetual Help Altalettes, 94-74, upang makasalo ang La Salle-Greenhills sa liderato na may 3-0 baraha. Pinamunuan ni Will Gozum ang Red Robins sa itinalang 16 puntos habang si Warren Bonifacio ay nagtala ng 15 puntos, 21 rebounds at apat na blocks upang itulak ang Junior Altas sa 1-2 kartada.

