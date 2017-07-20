Gilas Pilipinas ginapi ang Iraq para mahablot ang ika-4 panalo By Angelito Oredo Bandera

Mga Laro Biyernes

(Taipei Peace Hall)

11 a.m. Canada vs India

1 p.m. South Korea vs Japan

3 p.m. Philippines vs Lithuania

5 p.m. Iran vs Iraq

7 p.m. Chinese Taipei B vs Chinese Taipei A ISINUKBIT ng Pilipinas ang ikaapat nitong panalo sa anim na laro matapos nitong malampasan ang naging pisikal na laban kontra Iraq, 84-75, sa 39th William Jones Cup Huwebes sa Taipei Peace International Basketball Hall sa Taipei, Taiwan. Una munang naghabol ang Pilipinas sa 15-19 sa pagtatapos ng unang yugto bago pinigilan ng national squad sa tila rekord sa liga na tatlong puntos lamang na naisalpak sa ikalawang yugto ang mga Iraqis habang naghulog ito ng 21 puntos upang itala ang 36-22 abante sa pagtatapos ng unang hati. Tanging nakapuntos lamang para sa Iraqis si Demario Aquan Mayfield sa isang jump shot at Dhulfiqar Al-hchaimi sa split free throw. Gayunman, nag-iba ng timplada ng laro sa ikatlong yugto matapos na maging pisikal ang labanan na nagtulak sa pagpapalitan ng iskor ng dalawang koponan bago natapos sa iskor na 64-49. Napilitan din gumanti si Christian Standhardinger sa ikatlong yugto dahil sa ilang beses dito na simpleng pagsiko na naging dahilan upang tawagan ito ng unsportsmanlike foul. Gayunman, hindi na nagpabaya ang Nationals sa pamumuno ni Mike Myers na nagtala ng 16 puntos at 18 rebounds habang nag-ambag ng 13 puntos, 1 rebound at 6 assist si Kiefer Ravena. May 12 puntos si Roger Pogoy habang tig-10 sina Carl Bryan Cruz at Jiovanni Jalalon. Nahulog ang Iraq sa ikatlo nitong kabiguan sa anim na laro.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.