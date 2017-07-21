Iza Calzado ayaw nang pabalikin sa teleserye nina Ian at Bea By Alex Brosas Bandera

MUKHANG magbabalik na si Grace (Iza Calzado) and for sure, malaking gulo ang dadalhin niya sa buhay nina Anton (Iza Veneracion) at Andeng (Bea Alonzo). Sa tingin ng televiewers, hindi na dapat pang magbalik si Grace. Wala na siyang puwang sa bahay ni Anton. Ang daming hanash ng televiewers against Grace at maging sa yaya na masyadong asar kay Andeng. Hindi ba’t nagsabi na si Mame (Perla Bautista) na gusto na niyang umuwi sa Batangas dahil binastos siya ni Yaya Diding nang gusto nilang kumain pero ayaw silang pagsilbihan nito dahil nailigpit na ang pinagkainan? “Wag na Grace at pang gulo ka lang sa buhay ng Noble family. Manahimik ka na dahil di na kmi manonood, ayusin mo na lang Bangs mo! Hehehe.” “If Grace comes back, Yaya Diding and the other fat maid should transfer to her household. Andrea should get a new set of maids!” ‘Yan ang say ng netizens tungkol sa karakter ni Iza.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.